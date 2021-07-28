Left Menu

U.S. goods trade deficit widens in June

The U.S. trade deficit in goods increased in June as imports continued to rise amid an acceleration in economic activity, suggesting trade likely remained a drag on growth in the second quarter. The goods trade deficit increased 3.5% to $91.2 billion last month, the Commerce Department said in Wednesday. The anticipated growth pace in the second quarter would be the fastest since 1983 and could mark a peak in the current cycle.

Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
The U.S. trade deficit in goods increased in June as imports continued to rise amid an acceleration in economic activity, suggesting trade likely remained a drag on growth in the second quarter.

The goods trade deficit increased 3.5% to $91.2 billion last month, the Commerce Department said in Wednesday. The report was published ahead of Thursday's advance second-quarter gross domestic product data.

According to a Reuters survey of economists, the economy likely grew at a robust 8.5% annualized rate last quarter, an acceleration from the first quarter's 6.4% pace. The anticipated growth pace in the second quarter would be the fastest since 1983 and could mark a peak in the current cycle.

