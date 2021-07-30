Left Menu

Re-do of GM contract vote in Mexico set for Aug. 17-18

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 30-07-2021 01:57 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 01:51 IST
Re-do of GM contract vote in Mexico set for Aug. 17-18
The re-do of a disputed contract vote at a General Motors plant in the Mexican city of Silao will take place August 17-18, Mexico's labor ministry said on Thursday.

The International Labour Organization (ILO) and Mexico's National Electoral Institute (INE) will provide observers, and GM has said it is neutral and respectful of the process, the labor ministry said in a statement.

