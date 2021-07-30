Left Menu

Heavy rains in Peshawar damage ancestral houses of Indian film icons Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar

Kapoor passed away due to asthma-related complications in 1988 at the age of 63, while 98-year-old Kumar breathed his last earlier this month after a prolonged illness.

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 30-07-2021 15:07 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 14:43 IST
Heavy rains in Peshawar damage ancestral houses of Indian film icons Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Heavy monsoon rains have damaged the ancestral houses of legendary Indian film actors Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar located in Pakistan's Peshawar city.

The houses, already in dilapidated condition, were taken over by the Pakistan government, which had declared them as national heritage and completed all the formalities to convert them into museums in their honour.

The rains inundated both the houses, which are already in shambles, and damaged some parts, local people said.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Archaeology Department is yet to start the renovation work of the buildings, situated in Qissa Khwani Bazar area. Torrential monsoon rains have triggered floods and landslides in several parts of Pakistan, including Islamabad.

According to media reports, over 20 people died in rain-related incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province from mid-July. Peshawar is the capital of KP province. Kapoor passed away due to asthma-related complications in 1988 at the age of 63, while 98-year-old Kumar breathed his last earlier this month after a prolonged illness.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

 Global
3
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk; Russia's new Nauka space module set to dock with ISS and more

Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021