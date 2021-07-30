Left Menu

3 municipal corporations owe over Rs 6,800 cr to Delhi government: Jain

Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday told the Delhi Assembly that the three municipal corporations owe more than Rs 6,800 crore to the Delhi government and no repayment has been made in the last two years.AAP MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi raised the matter in the House on the second and last day of the Monsoon Session.Elaborating on it, Jain said the Delhi government doesnt owe any money to the civic bodies.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2021 22:08 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 22:07 IST
3 municipal corporations owe over Rs 6,800 cr to Delhi government: Jain
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@SatyendarJain)
  • Country:
  • India

Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday told the Delhi Assembly that the three municipal corporations owe more than Rs 6,800 crore to the Delhi government and no repayment has been made in the last two years.

AAP MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi raised the matter in the House on the second and last day of the Monsoon Session.

Elaborating on it, Jain said the Delhi government doesn't owe any money to the civic bodies. ''In fact, the MCDs have to repay Rs 6,833 crore to the government,'' he said. He said the North Delhi Municipal Corporation owes more than Rs 3,600 to the city government and it hasn't made any repayment in the last six years.

''The East Delhi Municipal Corporation owes Rs 2,407 crore to the government. No payment has been made in the last fours. The South Delhi Municipal Corporation, which owes 760 crore to us, has not paid anything in the last two years,'' he said. PTI GVS ZMN ZMN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

 Global
3
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; 'Don't worry!' says Moscow after space station thrown off course and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021