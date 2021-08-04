Cabinet approves MoU between IIST and TU Delft Netherlands for research activities

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has approved the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Indian Institute of Space science and Technology (IIST) and The Delft University of Technology (TU Delft), for carrying out the Academic programmes and Research activities involving students and faculty members in each institution signed on April 09, 2021, and May 17, 2021, at respective institutes and exchanged by email.

Details of MoU:

Students exchange programme: The Parties may exchange students at the undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral levels. The Parties will mutually discuss and decide the areas of studies and credits to be pursued under the scheme. Both parties agree the Practicum exchange programme for degree training should follow the educational system and regulations of the hosting partner.

Dual Degree/Double Degree programme: The Parties may develop a specialized curriculum to be pursued by students for the award of either undergraduate or a postgraduate degree, which will be in addition to the initial degree to be awarded by the home Institute.

Internships and project work: The Parties may design and develop research of engineering project assignments which will be pursued by students during their stay both short term and long term, in the partner institute.

Faculty exchange: The Partiers may consider a Faculty exchange programme during which their faculty member will offer courses in the partner institute, for which the course contents will be developed jointly.

Joint Research: The faculty members of both parties may identify the joint research programme in common areas of interest with a defined duration.Benefits:

The signing of this Agreement shall enable pursuing the following potential interest areas of cooperation such as exchange of faculty members, students and researchers, scientific materials, publications and information. Joint research meeting, PhD program, Dual Degree/Double Degree programme.

Cooperation with the EWI, TU Delft, The Netherlands the oldest and largest Dutch public Technological University through this Agreement would lead to developing a joint activity in research in the area of Science and Technology. Thus, all sections and regions of the country will get benefited.

The signed Agreement will provide impetus to explore newer research activities and application possibilities in the field of Science and Technology.

(With Inputs from PIB)