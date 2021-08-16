Science News Roundup: Musk says Starship orbital stack to be ready for flight in few weeks

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Musk says Starship orbital stack to be ready for flight in few weeks

Advertisement

SpaceX founder Elon Musk said on Saturday the first orbital stack of the Starship rocket should be ready for flight in the coming weeks, taking the unorthodox billionaire a step closer to his dream of orbital and then interplanetary travel. SpaceX in May successfully landed its Starship prototype, SN15, a reusable heavy-lift launch vehicle that could eventually carry astronauts and large cargo payloads to the moon and Mars.

(With inputs from agencies.)