FROM THE FIELD: Extinguishing the practice of crop burning

Around the world, people are preparing to choke their way through what is called ‘the season of smog’, when farmers burn their fields to make way for new crops.

UN News | Updated: 22-08-2021 07:57 IST | Created: 22-08-2021 07:57 IST
This practice produces highly toxic black carbon and, according to the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), and degrades the land.

In Madagascar, many farmers continue to burn their fields in order to prepare for the next harvest. UN Environment/Lisa Murray

Black carbon is incredibly dangerous to human health and the planet; it is responsible for millions of premature deaths each year, and its impact on global warming is 460 to 1,500 times greater than carbon dioxide, the main driver of climate change.

Read more here about the UN-related initiatives to ignite a commitment among farmers to end field burning, using a combination of education, technology and assistance.

