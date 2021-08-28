New depression forms over central tropical Atlantic and is expected to become a tropical storm later Saturday, NHC says

A new depression has been formed over the central tropical Atlantic which is expected to become a tropical storm later on Saturday, The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The tropical depression was located at about 820 miles (1,320 km) east-southeast of the Leeward Islands, packing maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph), the agency said.

