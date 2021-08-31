Left Menu

Joshi congratulates Akanksha Kumari, 1st woman engineer to work in underground mine

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 20:35 IST
Joshi congratulates Akanksha Kumari, 1st woman engineer to work in underground mine
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@JoshiPralhad)
  • Country:
  • India

Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday congratulated Akanksha Kumari for becoming the first ever woman mining engineer to work in an underground mine at Churi in North Karanpura area of Coal India arm CCL.

Kumari is the first ever woman mining engineer of Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL).

Joshi said that Kumari's achievement is the true example of progressive governance to promote gender equality and generate more opportunities by the present government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi by allowing women to work in underground coal mines, the mines ministry said in a statement.

Kumari, a mining graduate, has joined the Churi underground mines, in North Karanpura area of Central CCL. In the process, she became the first woman Mining Engineer to join CCL.

Women employees have been shouldering the responsibilities ranging from officer to doctor to security guard and even running heavy machines like dumper and shovel and have excelled in each role.

However, this is the first time when the core mining activity of one of the biggest coal mining companies of the world will witness this progressive change.

The enormity of her achievement can be gauged by the fact that she is the second mining engineer in the maharatna conglomerate Coal India Ltd (CIL) and the first woman to work in an underground coal mine.

Before joining CIL, she worked for three years in Hindustan Zinc Ltd's Balaria mines in Rajasthan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

 Global
2
U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

 United States
3
New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more vaccines for Taiwan and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021