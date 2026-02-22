Political Showdown in Rajasthan: Claims of Disruption and Deception

In a heated political confrontation, Rajasthan Finance Commission chairman Arun Chaturvedi has accused Congress leaders of intentionally misleading the public and causing disruptions in assembly sessions to escape scrutiny over the current government's performance. Chaturvedi's allegations surfaced during a press briefing where he criticized the conduct of Congress members.

According to Chaturvedi, the opposition deliberately interrupted proceedings to sidestep comparative discussions on Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's presented performance report. Although Congress was provided with ample opportunity to review the 'Sarkar @ 2 Years: Progress and Excellence 2024-25-26' document, Chaturvedi claims disruptions began once discussions formally commenced.

Highlighting internal discord within Congress, Chaturvedi pointed to visible disagreements among party leaders, particularly involving Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully and state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra. Citing BJP's progress on election promises and budget announcements, he compared it unfavorably to the Congress's past tenure under Ashok Gehlot.

(With inputs from agencies.)