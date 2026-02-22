Left Menu

Political Showdown in Rajasthan: Claims of Disruption and Deception

Arun Chaturvedi, Rajasthan Finance Commission chairman, accused Congress leaders of disrupting assembly proceedings to avoid a debate on the state government's performance. Chaturvedi asserted that the opposition's actions reflected a 'lie and run' approach, and alleged internal conflicts within Congress were evident during assembly sessions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 22-02-2026 21:20 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 21:20 IST
Political Showdown in Rajasthan: Claims of Disruption and Deception
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated political confrontation, Rajasthan Finance Commission chairman Arun Chaturvedi has accused Congress leaders of intentionally misleading the public and causing disruptions in assembly sessions to escape scrutiny over the current government's performance. Chaturvedi's allegations surfaced during a press briefing where he criticized the conduct of Congress members.

According to Chaturvedi, the opposition deliberately interrupted proceedings to sidestep comparative discussions on Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's presented performance report. Although Congress was provided with ample opportunity to review the 'Sarkar @ 2 Years: Progress and Excellence 2024-25-26' document, Chaturvedi claims disruptions began once discussions formally commenced.

Highlighting internal discord within Congress, Chaturvedi pointed to visible disagreements among party leaders, particularly involving Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully and state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra. Citing BJP's progress on election promises and budget announcements, he compared it unfavorably to the Congress's past tenure under Ashok Gehlot.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Caste Politics Clash: Siddaramaiah and Kumaraswamy's War of Words

Caste Politics Clash: Siddaramaiah and Kumaraswamy's War of Words

 India
2
Mystery Murders at the Border: Uncovering the Truth Behind Punjab Police Shootings

Mystery Murders at the Border: Uncovering the Truth Behind Punjab Police Sho...

 India
3
Luxury Car Crash: Officers Injured at Checkpoint

Luxury Car Crash: Officers Injured at Checkpoint

 India
4
India-Israel Ties: A Strategic Partnership Unfolds

India-Israel Ties: A Strategic Partnership Unfolds

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026