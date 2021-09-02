Building caves in, two killed in Bareilly

Two people were killed and several others injured when a two-storey building caved in due to construction of a basement next to it, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening when the work of digging of the basement was going on at Fatehganj Paschim main market by one Deepak Goel, they said.

Due to the work, the adjoining building caved in killing two persons working in the basement.

While one of the injured persons is in a serious condition, the condition of the building owner and his domestic help is stated to be stable.

A probe is on in the matter, officials said.

