Heavy rains continue to batter Telangana

Low-lying areas were inundated and road links got disrupted in several districts of Telangana on Tuesday as heavy rains continued to lash the state for the third day, prompting the state government to initiate relief measures.

Nadikuda in Warangal Rural district received 388 mm of rainfall, while several other places in Karimnagar, Jayashankar Bhupalpalle, Warangal Urban, Rajanna Sircilla, and Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts also got 'extremely heavy' to 'very heavy rain from 0830 hours on September 6 to 0800 hours on September 7, according to the rainfall data of Telangana State Development Planning Society.

The heavy rains led to flooding in low-lying areas and water-logging on roads in Rajanna-Sircilla, Warangal, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, and other districts.

Rivulets and other water bodies in the districts were in spate following the heavy rains and roads links were disrupted as the water was overflowing on the roads.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who is on a visit to New Delhi, spoke to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and directed that district Collectors and the entire administration be on alert, an official release said. He instructed that appropriate relief measures be taken up.

Officials should keep a tab on electricity supply, roads, drains, and others because of the incessant rains, Rao said.

The personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) should be kept ready to take up rescue operations, if necessary, he said. He suggested that public representatives should coordinate with the administration to avoid inconvenience to the people.

He urged people in rain-hit and inundated localities to stay safe by avoiding venturing out of their homes.

State Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao, MLA from Sircilla, held a teleconference with the Sircilla District Collector, Superintendent of Police, and Municipal Commissioner and directed that people in flood-hit localities be shifted to rehabilitation camps, besides other relief measures.

The Met Centre of IMD here, in its heavy rainfall warning for districts of Telangana, said heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, and other districts from 1000 hours on September 7 to 0830 hours on September 8.

It said heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Rajanna Sircilla, Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, and other districts during the same period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)