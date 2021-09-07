Left Menu

Heavy rains continue to batter Telangana

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-09-2021 13:28 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 13:10 IST
Heavy rains continue to batter Telangana
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Low-lying areas were inundated and road links got disrupted in several districts of Telangana on Tuesday as heavy rains continued to lash the state for the third day, prompting the state government to initiate relief measures.

Nadikuda in Warangal Rural district received 388 mm of rainfall, while several other places in Karimnagar, Jayashankar Bhupalpalle, Warangal Urban, Rajanna Sircilla, and Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts also got 'extremely heavy' to 'very heavy rain from 0830 hours on September 6 to 0800 hours on September 7, according to the rainfall data of Telangana State Development Planning Society.

The heavy rains led to flooding in low-lying areas and water-logging on roads in Rajanna-Sircilla, Warangal, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, and other districts.

Rivulets and other water bodies in the districts were in spate following the heavy rains and roads links were disrupted as the water was overflowing on the roads.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who is on a visit to New Delhi, spoke to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and directed that district Collectors and the entire administration be on alert, an official release said. He instructed that appropriate relief measures be taken up.

Officials should keep a tab on electricity supply, roads, drains, and others because of the incessant rains, Rao said.

The personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) should be kept ready to take up rescue operations, if necessary, he said. He suggested that public representatives should coordinate with the administration to avoid inconvenience to the people.

He urged people in rain-hit and inundated localities to stay safe by avoiding venturing out of their homes.

State Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao, MLA from Sircilla, held a teleconference with the Sircilla District Collector, Superintendent of Police, and Municipal Commissioner and directed that people in flood-hit localities be shifted to rehabilitation camps, besides other relief measures.

The Met Centre of IMD here, in its heavy rainfall warning for districts of Telangana, said heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, and other districts from 1000 hours on September 7 to 0830 hours on September 8.

It said heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Rajanna Sircilla, Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, and other districts during the same period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel technology

South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel techn...

 South Korea
2
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
3
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
4
PIC and Steinhoff sign settlement agreement

PIC and Steinhoff sign settlement agreement

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021