Uttarakhand: Rain washes out road at Ranipokhri

PTI | Rishikesh | Updated: 07-09-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 16:57 IST
An alternative road built over Jakhan river at Ranipokhri between Dehradun and Rishikesh was washed out on Tuesday following heavy overnight rains.

The road was built for commuters and light vehicles recently after a bridge on the Dehradun-Rishikesh highway was damaged due to incessant rains last month.

However, heavy rains washed out the alternative road on Tuesday morning, Dehradun District Magistrate R Rajesh Kumar said.

The PWD has begun its efforts to reopen the road and hopefully, traffic will be restored along the route in 24 hours, he said.

For the time being, the traffic between Rishikesh and Dehradun continues through Nepali farm, he added.

The alternative road was built when two slabs of a 56-year-old bridge on Jakhan river caved in following heavy rains on August 27.

