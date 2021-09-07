Gadkari chairs meeting on construction of four-lane bridge across Ganga in Bhagalpur
Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday chaired a meeting on construction of a new four-lane bridge across river Ganga on the newly declared National Highway-131B at Bhagalpur.
Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday chaired a meeting on construction of a new four-lane bridge across river Ganga on the newly declared National Highway-131B at Bhagalpur. Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbanada Sonowal also attended the meeting. ''Union Minister Shri @nitin_gadkari Ji chaired a meeting in the presence of Union Minister for @shipmin_india, Shri @sarbanandsonwal Ji along with officials regarding the construction of new 4-Lane Bridge across river Ganga on newly declared NH-131B at Bhagalpur, Bihar,'' Gadkari's office said in a tweet. Sonowal also tweeted: ''Discussed with Union @MORTHIndia Shri @nitin_gadkari ji design of 4 lane bridge over river Ganga near Bhagalpur, Bihar, taking into account futuristic potential of cargo movement via NWs.'' ''This will ensure growth of cargo movement via NWs & bring down logistic costs,'' he added.
