Strong quake hits near Acapulco, buildings sway in capital
The US Geological Survey said the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 7.0 and was centred 8 kilometers east-southeast of Pueblo Madero in Guerrero state, about 48 kilometres inland from the resort city.There were no immediate reports from the quake zone. In Mexico City, the ground shook for nearly a minute in some parts of the capital.
There were no immediate reports from the quake zone. In Mexico City, the ground shook for nearly a minute in some parts of the capital. There were no early reports of damage.
