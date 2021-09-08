Left Menu

Strong quake hits near Acapulco, buildings sway in capital

The US Geological Survey said the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 7.0 and was centred 8 kilometers east-southeast of Pueblo Madero in Guerrero state, about 48 kilometres inland from the resort city.There were no immediate reports from the quake zone. In Mexico City, the ground shook for nearly a minute in some parts of the capital.

PTI | Mhow | Updated: 08-09-2021 07:53 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 07:53 IST
A powerful earthquake struck southern Mexico near the resort of Acapulco on Tuesday night, causing buildings to rock and sway in Mexico City nearly 200 miles away. The US Geological Survey said the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 7.0 and was centred 8 kilometers east-southeast of Pueblo Madero in Guerrero state, about 48 kilometres inland from the resort city.

There were no immediate reports from the quake zone. In Mexico City, the ground shook for nearly a minute in some parts of the capital. There were no early reports of damage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

