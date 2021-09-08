Left Menu

16 die as floods swamp public hospital in central Mexico

PTI | Tula | Updated: 08-09-2021 08:47 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 08:47 IST
16 die as floods swamp public hospital in central Mexico
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Torrential rains in central Mexico suddenly flooded a hospital early Tuesday, killing 16 patients, possibly due to the loss of oxygen equipment as the power went out, the national Social Security Institute said.

A video posted on the agency's social media feed said about 40 other patients survived as waters rose swiftly in downtown Tula, about 60 miles (100 km) north of Mexico City, and flooded the public hospital around 6 am.

Video recorded inside the hospital showed knee-deep water as staff frantically tried to move patients.

Later Tuesday, emergency personnel evacuated the hospital, loading patients into ambulances to be taken to other health centres.

IMSS Director Zoe Robledo said the waters knocked out power to the area as well as the hospital's generators.

He said the hospital had been caring for 56 patients, about half of them suffering from COVID-19.

Rescue teams of firefighters and soldiers steered boats through Tula's streets rescuing people from flooded homes.

The town's central market was completely flooded. In one location beside the river, a jumble of semi-trailers, buses, tanker trucks and cars lodged against each other semi-submerged at odd angles in rushing water.

Residents carried boxes and bags of salvaged belongings to higher ground.

Tula Mayor Manuel Hernandez Badillo said at a news conference, “Today the important thing is saving lives.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
2
COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that doesn’t mean you should try to catch it

COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that does...

 Sweden
3
Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC warns against travel to Sri Lanka, Jamaica, and Brunei; Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC warns against travel to Sri Lanka, Jamaica, an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021