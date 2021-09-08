Left Menu

Maha: Heavy rains lash Raigad; NDRF teams deployed

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force NDRF have been deployed in Maharashtras Raigad district, as heavy rains continued to batter the coastal region since the last 24 hours, an official said on Wednesday.

PTI | Alibaug | Updated: 08-09-2021 14:03 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 13:53 IST
Maha: Heavy rains lash Raigad; NDRF teams deployed
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Maharashtra's Raigad district, as heavy rains have continued to batter the coastal region since the last 24 hours, an official said on Wednesday. Rains lashed large parts of the district, which has recorded 98.89 percent of its average annual rainfall, the official said. An incident of landslide occurred at Salav in Murud taluka on Tuesday, affecting vehicular movement on Alibaug-Murud and Roha-Murud routes, he said.

In light of the red alert issued by the weather department, warning of heavy rainfall, NDRF teams have been deployed at Mahad, he said.

Murud recorded the highest 124 mm rain in the last 24 hours, followed by Shrivardhan with 122 and Panvel with 72.60 mm rainfall, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
2
COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that doesn’t mean you should try to catch it

COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that does...

 Sweden
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021