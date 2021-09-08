Left Menu

Delhi environment minister to chair high-level meeting on stubble burning, air pollution on Thursday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2021 16:33 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 15:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has called a high-level meeting on September 9 to discuss a strategy to deal with stubble burning and pollution in the city in winter, officials said on Wednesday.

Every winter, Delhi witnesses a surge in air pollution levels due to many reasons, including stubble burning in neighboring states.

''The (environment) minister has called a high-level meeting tomorrow (Thursday) with senior officers from Delhi Pollution Control Committee, environment department, and forest department,'' an official said.

At the meeting, the city government's strategy to deal with stubble burning and pollution in winter will be discussed, he said.

Delhi will start preparing a ''winter action plan'' next week, according to Rai.

On Tuesday, Rai had sought the creation of a joint action plan by Delhi and its neighboring states to combat high levels of air pollution in the winter season.

He had also called upon Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan to implement the measures the national capital had taken last year to prevent the worsening of air quality.

Rai said a group of representatives will meet Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and the Centre's Commission for Air Quality Management and discuss the need for a joint action plan which can be enforced in Delhi and neighboring states to fight air pollution during winter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

