Innovative thinking next step for BRICS: Karad

The next step for the five-nation BRICS grouping is to inculcate innovative thinking and develop practical responses to future challenges, Union Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad said on Wednesday.The minister said there is enhanced cooperation between the BRICS nations, and there is a need for greater collaboration.The next step for BRICS is to lead the innovative thinking and practical response to the future challenges.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-09-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 21:38 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The next step for the five-nation BRICS grouping is to inculcate innovative thinking and develop practical responses to future challenges, Union Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad said on Wednesday.

The minister said there is enhanced cooperation between the BRICS nations, and there is a need for greater collaboration.

"The next step for BRICS is to lead the innovative thinking and practical response to the future challenges. I believe in our proactive and inclusive cooperation to create an optimistic growth story. "BRICS must use this chance to take a roadmap, leading to development-centred globalisation. This will allow more inclusive socio-economic progress," Karad said speaking at the annual BRICS financial forum. Export-Import Bank of India (India Exim Bank) hosted the forum, which saw the participation of high-level delegations, led by the heads of the development banks from the Brazilian Development Bank (BNDES), State Development Corporation Russia, China Development Bank, and Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA).

