Innovative thinking next step for BRICS: Karad
The next step for the five-nation BRICS grouping is to inculcate innovative thinking and develop practical responses to future challenges, Union Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad said on Wednesday.The minister said there is enhanced cooperation between the BRICS nations, and there is a need for greater collaboration.The next step for BRICS is to lead the innovative thinking and practical response to the future challenges.
- Country:
- India
The next step for the five-nation BRICS grouping is to inculcate innovative thinking and develop practical responses to future challenges, Union Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad said on Wednesday.
The minister said there is enhanced cooperation between the BRICS nations, and there is a need for greater collaboration.
"The next step for BRICS is to lead the innovative thinking and practical response to the future challenges. I believe in our proactive and inclusive cooperation to create an optimistic growth story. "BRICS must use this chance to take a roadmap, leading to development-centred globalisation. This will allow more inclusive socio-economic progress," Karad said speaking at the annual BRICS financial forum. Export-Import Bank of India (India Exim Bank) hosted the forum, which saw the participation of high-level delegations, led by the heads of the development banks from the Brazilian Development Bank (BNDES), State Development Corporation Russia, China Development Bank, and Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Six U.S. states do not join $26 bln opioid settlements with distributors, J&J
German consumers, state spending drive stronger-than-expected recovery in Q2
Hate speech: Delhi court dismisses bail application, says we are not 'Taliban State'
COVID-19 booster shots should follow after China inoculates more -state media
EMERGING MARKETS-Russian rouble leads currencies higher as oil rebounds