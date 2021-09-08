Tiger cub found dead in Nagpur district

A tiger cub was found dead in the Butibori forest range of Maharashtra's Nagpur district, a forest department official said on Wednesday.

The highly decomposed carcass of the cub, aged 10 to 12 months, was spotted on Tuesday evening in the Mauza Aamghat area of the Butibori forest range, he said.

A forest department team inspected the spot where the carcass was found.

A release by Deputy Conservator of Forests (Nagpur division) Bharat Hada said during the inspection, presence of a tiger, tigress and two cubs was caught on camera traps installed in the region.

The release said as per preliminary information, all the body parts of the cub were intact and its neck bone was found broken.

The cub may have been killed 8 to 10 days ago in a fight with other wild animals, it added.

