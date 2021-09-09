Oppo, UNDP partner to support young people to tackle climate issues via technology

Oppo has partnered with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to encourage young social entrepreneurs to help address climate change challenges via technological innovation, the Chinese phone maker said on Thursday.

The year-long partnership will see Oppo helping young entrepreneurs develop their ideas and supporting them in playing a more influential role in the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

OPPO worked with the UNDP to support the 2021 National Dialogue China, which is part of the Youth Co:Lab. Co-created by the UNDP and its partners, Youth Co:Lab aims to establish a common agenda for countries in the Asia-Pacific region to empower and invest in young people to help them accelerate the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through leadership, social innovation and entrepreneurship.

The theme of this year's National Dialogue was Climate Action, encouraging young people with technology and digital skills to design innovative, inclusive and sustainable solutions to address climate issues.

In addition to providing expert guidance and training in media production and digital marketing, Oppo offered approximately USD46,000 in Oppo Innovation Grants to the eight winning teams in the National Dialogue. The winners will now get a chance to participate in the Regional Youth Co:Lab Summit to be held in 2022.

Oppo said it will continue to support youth entrepreneurship projects addressing climate issues through the Innovation Incubation Camp.