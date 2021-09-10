Taiwan warns ships, expects waves in south as typhoon nears
- Taiwan
Taiwan issued a storm warning to ships at sea as Typhoon Chanthu churned toward the island Friday with wind gusts up to 234 kph (146 mph).
Chanthu was 580 kilometers (360 miles) southeast of Taiwan and northeast of the Philippines, the Central Weather Bureau said. A map on its website showed the storm on track to Taiwan or pass along its east coast on Saturday.
The bureau said high waves were expected along Taiwan's southern coast and in the Bashi Channel between its southern tip and the northernmost island in the Philippines.
