Left Menu

Monsoon: 16 districts in Madhya Pradesh record deficit rainfall

Madhya Pradesh has recorded 802 mm rainfall so far this monsoon, which is a deficit of about six per cent, an official from the India Meteorological Department IMD said on Saturday.According to the IMD, the central state has received 802 mm rainfall so far since June 1 as against the average 854.8 mm recorded during this period.At least 16 districts in the state have recorded deficit rainfall, of which 11 are in the eastern and five are in the western part of the state, the IMDs latest data revealed.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 11-09-2021 19:27 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 19:27 IST
Monsoon: 16 districts in Madhya Pradesh record deficit rainfall
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh has recorded 802 mm rainfall so far this monsoon, which is a deficit of about six per cent, an official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

According to the IMD, the central state has received 802 mm rainfall so far since June 1 as against the average 854.8 mm recorded during this period.

At least 16 districts in the state have recorded deficit rainfall, of which 11 are in the eastern and five are in the western part of the state, the IMD's latest data revealed. Jabalpur district has received the lowest -44 per cent rainfall, while Singrauli has received the highest +47 per cent showers in east Madhya Pradesh, it was stated.

Jabalpur has received 573 mm rain against its average 1,017.3 mm, while Singrauli saw 1,105.9 mm rains against the normal 754.8 mm.

As per the IMD data, Dhar district has received 510 mm rain against the normal 742 mm (-31 per cent), while Sheopur has received the highest 1,258 mm rain against its average 630 mm (100 per cent) in the western part of the state. Monsoon had hit Madhya Pradesh on June 10, seven days before its usual arrival date.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

 South Africa
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities

Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: South Korean researchers create chameleon-like artificial "skin"; All jokes aside, scientists find talking duck and more

Science News Roundup: South Korean researchers create chameleon-like artific...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021