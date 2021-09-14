Left Menu

US, EU make diplomatic push to cut planet-warming methane emissions - documents

The United States and the European Union are making a joint diplomatic push to get countries to commit to cut methane emissions over the next decade, ahead of the COP26 climate change summit in November, according to documents seen by Reuters.

The greenhouse gas methane is the biggest cause of climate change after carbon dioxide (CO2), and is facing more scrutiny from governments as they seek solutions to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees, the goal of the Paris climate agreement.

