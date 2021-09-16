China launches emergency response after magnitude 6 earthquake hits Sichuan

China said on Thursday it had launched an emergency response after a 6.0-magnitude earthquake jolted the southwestern province of Sichuan early in the morning, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

Sichuan's earthquake relief headquarters activated a level-II response, said Xinhua, the second-highest in China's four-tier emergency response system. According to the China Earthquake Networks Center, the epicentre was 29.2 degrees north latitude and 105.34 degrees east longitude. The quake struck at a depth of 10 km (6 miles).

After the quake, which took place at 4:33 a.m. (2033 GMT) on Thursday, Luzhou City launched a level-I emergency response. The GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said earlier that the earthquake measured a magnitude of 5.5.

