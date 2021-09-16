Rains in some parts of Delhi

Some parts of the national capital received rains on Thursday morning and strong surface winds are expected to sweep through the city during the day.

According to the weather office, 1.8 mm rainfall was recorded in the last 24 hours till 8.30 AM on Thursday.

"The city will witness generally cloudy sky with moderate rain and thundershowers. Strong surface winds of 20-30 kmph are expected to sweep through the region during the day," an IMD official said on Thursday.

The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 24.8 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 32 degrees Celsius, a MeT forecast said.

Relative humidity at 8.30 am on Thursday was 98 percent, the weather office said.

According to the Met Office, Wednesday's maximum temperature was 35.3 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average. The capital has already recorded 1,146.4 mm of rainfall so far this monsoon season, the highest in 46 years and almost double the precipitation gauged last year.

The Safdarjung observatory, which is considered the official marker for the city, had gauged 1,150 mm of rainfall in the monsoon season in 1975.

Normally, Delhi records 653.6 mm of rainfall during the monsoon season. Between June 1, when the monsoon starts, and September 14, the city normally gets 607.7 mm of rainfall.

The monsoon has dumped 390 mm of rainfall in Delhi this month till Tuesday, the highest in September in 77 years.

