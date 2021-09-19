IPL Scoreboard: CSK vs MI

Scoreboard from the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, here on Sunday. Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad not out 88 Faf du Plessis c Milne b Boult 0 Moeen Ali c Tiwary b Milne 0 Ambati Rayudu retired hurt 0 Suresh Raina c Chahar b Boult 4 MS Dhoni c Boult b Milne 3 Ravindra Jadeja c Pollard b Bumrah 26 Dwayne Bravo c Pandya b Bumrah 23 Shardul Thakur not out 1 Extras: (LB-3, WD-8) 11 Total (For 6 wickets in 20 overs) 156 Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-2, 3-7, 4-24, 5-105, 6-144 Bowling: Trent Boult 4-1-35-2, Adam Milne 4-0-21-2, Jasprit Bumrah 4-0-33-2, Kieron Pollard 2-0-15-0, Rahul Chahar 4-0-22-0, Krunal Pandya 2-0-27-0. More PTI AT AT AT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)