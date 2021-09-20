Left Menu

U.N. chief sees progress on climate support for developing countries

Reuters | Updated: 20-09-2021 22:01 IST | Created: 20-09-2021 21:56 IST
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he heard "encouraging declarations" at a meeting of world leaders on Monday about raising financial support to help developing countries deal with climate change.

"Will the developed world finally materialize the $100 billion of annual support to developing countries?" Guterres told reporters.

"We are not yet there," he added. "But today there were encouraging declarations in this regard."

