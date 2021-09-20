U.N. chief sees progress on climate support for developing countries

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he heard "encouraging declarations" at a meeting of world leaders on Monday about raising financial support to help developing countries deal with climate change.

"Will the developed world finally materialize the $100 billion of annual support to developing countries?" Guterres told reporters.

"We are not yet there," he added. "But today there were encouraging declarations in this regard."

