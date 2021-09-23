Left Menu

Three killed in blast in Bengaluru

Three people were killed including two in the puncture shop while four were injured, the Bengaluru South Deputy Commissioner of Police Harish Pandey told reporters here.He also said the victims of the blast in Tharagupet locality have been identified.The official also clarified that the explosion took place due to some unstable chemical, which was an industrial consignment.The origin of the blast is being investigated.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-09-2021 16:13 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 15:52 IST
Three killed in blast in Bengaluru
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An explosion rocked a locality in Bengaluru on Thursday afternoon killing at least three people and leaving four others injured, a police official said.

''The blast took place in a transport godown next to a puncture shop. Three people were killed including two in the puncture shop while four were injured,'' the Bengaluru South Deputy Commissioner of Police Harish Pandey told reporters here.

He also said the victims of the blast in the Tharagupet locality have been identified.

The official also clarified that the explosion took place due to some 'unstable chemical', which was an industrial consignment.

''The origin of the blast is being investigated. It was neither a cylinder blast nor a cracker blast or a blast caused by a short circuit. There were no pieces of compressors also,'' Pandey added.

Forensic experts will give their opinion on the cause of the blast, he said.

He further said there were 60 boxes of the 'unstable explosive' still inside the godown. The source and owner of the consignment are also being investigated.

According to eyewitnesses, the blast was so powerful that people up to 2 km away heard the sound while the locals felt that there was an earthquake.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Use water responsibly as Vaal Dam continue to decline

Use water responsibly as Vaal Dam continue to decline

South Africa
2
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR mark for catchers; Golf-Tiger's enthusiasm will still be felt at Ryder Cup -Thomas and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR mar...

 Global
3
Next-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to power DoE's supercomputers

Next-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to power DoE's supercomputers

 United States
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021