SCOREBOARD: AUSTRALIA vs INDIA 2ND WODI

Australia: Alyssa Healy b Goswami 0 Beth Mooney not out1 125 Meg Lanning c Gayakwad b Meghna Singh 6 Ellyse Perryrun out 2 Ashleigh Gardner c Yastika Bhatia b Pooja Vastrakar 12 Tahlia McGrath c Yastika Bhatia b Deepti Sharma 74 Nicola Carey not out 39 Extras: (b-3, lb-4, w-7, nb-3) 17 Total: 275/5 in 50 overs Fall of wickets: 0-1, 11-2, 34-3, 52-4, 178-5 Bowling: Jhulan Goswami 8-0-40-1, Meghna Singh 9-2-38-1, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 1-0-0-49-0, Pooja Vastrakar 8-0-43-1, Poonam Yadav 6-0-38-0, Deepti Sharma 9-0-60-1.

