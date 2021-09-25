Deep depression over Bay of Bengal intensifies into Cyclonic Storm 'Gulab'; IMD issues orange alert for south Odisha, north AP coasts.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2021 19:58 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 19:47 IST
- Country:
- India
Deep depression over Bay of Bengal intensifies into Cyclonic Storm 'Gulab'; IMD issues orange alert for south Odisha, north AP coasts.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bay of Bengal
- Cyclonic Storm 'Gulab'
- south Odisha
Advertisement