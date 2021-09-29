US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher as tech stocks rebound

A rebound in beaten-down technology shares led the U.S. stock indexes higher on Wednesday after concerns about inflation and rising Treasury yields sparked one of Wall Street's worst selloffs this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 60.09 points, or 0.18%, at the open to 34,360.08.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 9.78 points, or 0.22%, at 4,362.41, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 68.20 points, or 0.47%, to 14,614.88 at the opening bell.

