Cyclothon for transgenders in Bhubaneswar

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 31-10-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 19:03 IST
A cyclothon was held for transgenders in Bhubaneswar on Sunday to promote non-motorised transport and cycling in the city.

Over 50 people from the transgender community participated in the cyclothon, organised by Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL), from near Sishu Bhavan Square to Ram Mandir Square in the morning.

Members of the Sakha, a community-based organisation, participated in the event under the leadership of transgender activist Meera Parida. Odia TV actor and social worker Russy Patnaik also joined as a guest.

This was perhaps the first-of-its-kind all-transgender cyclothon in the city, according to an official statement.

BSCL CEO Sanjay Singh said the participation proved that ''we are going to include all socially disadvantageous groups in our citizen-centric activities and planning''.

In July, the city was adjudged among the top 11 cycling pioneers of the nation at the 'India Cycles4Change Challenge', an initiative under the Smart Cities Mission of the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry.

Under the drive, BSCL has planned a series of activities to promote cycling among all age groups and communities to make it a popular alternative.

