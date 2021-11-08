Left Menu

4 in 5 families in Delhi-NCR affected by air pollution, says survey

Meanwhile, only 28 per cent families in Delhi-NCR plan to use air purifiers and 61 per cent anti-pollution masks to cope with the current situation.PTI SLB SRY

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2021 14:19 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 14:02 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
Amid rising pollution levels in the national capital and adjoining areas, a survey conducted by a community social media platform has found that four in five families in the region have someone facing one or more ailments due to contaminated air.

The survey conducted by LocalCircles also said that 91 percent of Delhi residents believe authorities were completely or partially ineffective in enforcing the ban on transportation, distribution, and sale of crackers this Diwali.

More than 34,000 responses were received from residents of Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad for the survey, a statement said.

Out of the respondents, 66 percent were men and 34 percent were women, it said.

In the survey, the respondents were asked the kind of ailments faced by them since the last week as the Delhi-NCR's air quality turned severe. "In response, 16 percent respondents said they were experiencing sore throat or cough or both, another 16 percent said runny nose, congestion or burning eyes, while 16 percent said they were facing breathing difficulty," it said.

Only 20 percent of the respondents experienced "no impact" of the polluted environment. On an aggregate basis, four in five families in Delhi-NCR are now experiencing one or more ailments due to polluted air, the statement said.

There was 24 percent of people who experienced all the above-mentioned issues, while eight percent experienced at least two of the symptoms.

Nearly 22 percent of the respondents said they or someone in their family have already visited doctors or hospitals regarding air pollution-related ailments. Meanwhile, only 28 percent of families in Delhi-NCR plan to use air purifiers and 61 percent anti-pollution masks to cope with the current situation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

