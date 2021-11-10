SBI General Insurance forms task force to serve rain-affected customers

SBI General Insurance on Wednesday said it has set up a task force to manage queries and claims on fast-track mode raised from customers in view of the heavy rainfall in the city over the last few days.

A team has set the standard operating procedures in motion, and a task force to manage queries and claims on fast-track mode has also been established, a company statement said here.

''The company is monitoring the incoming information and equipped to respond to the queries,'' the company said.

Customers can call its emergency toll-free number 18001021111 and can also send details to customer.care@sbigeneral.in, the company said.

After six years, Chennai and several parts of Tamil Nadu have been inundated due to heavy rain with the Met Department describing the rainfall received was 43 percent over and above the normal received during the season.

