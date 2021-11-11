Daniel Bruhl appointed Goodwill Ambassador by UN World Food Programme

Spanish-German actor Daniel Bruhl has been named a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP).

The actor, known for his performances in movies like ''Rush'', ''Good Bye Lenin!'' and as Baron Zemo in Marvel Cinematic Universe, will help humanitarian organisation in its mission to reach a world with Zero Hunger, World Food Programme said in a statement on Wednesday.

''The climate crisis is no longer a glimpse into the future but the daily reality for millions of people around the world. It is compounding existing global problems such as conflict and the devastating impact of the pandemic,'' Bruhl said.

As per the WFP, without urgent global action, the world could face an exponential increase in hunger fuelled by the climate crisis. ''A 2 degree celsius rise in average global temperature from pre-industrial levels will push an additional 189 million people into hunger. In a 4 degree celsius warmer world, this figure could rise to a staggering 1.8 billion,'' it stated.

In his role as a Goodwill Ambassador, Bruhl will raise awareness for the millions of people going to bed hungry every night and engage his supporters in advocacy for a Zero Hunger world.

The 43-year-old actor will also use his platforms to inform his supporters about the main drivers of hunger and to showcase WFP's efforts to tackle both immediate needs and root causes of hunger.

''I believe it is our shared responsibility to work towards a world with Zero Hunger. I would like to do my part and, as a Global Goodwill Ambassador, I have joined the UN World Food Programme (WFP) in this fight,'' Bruhl said.

David Beasley, Executive Director of the UN World Food Programme, welcomed Bruhl as a WFP Goodwill Ambassador and hailed the actor for his support to the organisation's various advocacy campaigns. ''Daniel has been an incredible supporter of our life-saving work for more than five years. His commitment to ending hunger shines through and we are excited to work with him to build global support for our cause. But with up to 45 million right on the brink of famine, time is fast running out. We need everyone on board to avert this looming hunger catastrophe,'' he added.

