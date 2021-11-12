Left Menu

Indian astronomers develop algorithm to increase accuracy of data from exoplanets

This algorithm, called the critical noise treatment algorithm, can help to study the environment of exoplanets with better precision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 17:39 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Indian astronomers have developed an algorithm that can increase the accuracy of data from exoplanets by reducing the contamination by the Earth's atmosphere and the disturbances due to instrumental effects and other factors. This algorithm, called the critical noise treatment algorithm, can help to study the environment of exoplanets with better precision.

The understanding of the physical properties of exoplanets with extreme accuracy can help to explore the ones that could be similar to planet Earth and hence might be habitable. For this purpose, a group of astronomers at the Indian Institute of Astrophysics, Bangalore has been using the ground-based optical telescopes available in India and the data obtained by the space telescope "Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite" or TESS.

Prof. Sujan Sengupta of the Indian Institute of Astrophysics and his PhD students Aritra Chakrabarty and Suman Saha have been using the Himalayan Chandra Telescope at Indian Astronomical Observatory, Hanle and the Jagadish Chandra Bhattacharyya Telescope at Vainu Bappu Observatory, Kavalur in order to obtain signals of Exoplanets. Following the photometric transit method, they have acquired photometric data from several planet-hosting stars.

However, the transit signals are heavily affected by the noise due to various sources that pose a challenge to estimate the physical parameters of the planets accurately. The team led by Prof. Sengupta has developed a critical noise treatment algorithm that can treat the transit signals detected by both ground- and space-based telescopes with much better precision than ever before.

Recently, Saha and Sengupta have demonstrated the effectiveness of this algorithm by critically analysing the data of TESS (Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite) space telescope, reducing the instrumental noise and the disturbances arising from variability and pulsation of the host stars and estimating the physical parameters of a few Exoplanets accurately. The work has been published in The Astronomical Journal, a peer-reviewed scientific journal by the American Astronomical Society (AAS).

(With Inputs from PIB)

