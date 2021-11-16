Cold conditions intensify in Kashmir valley

Srinagar recorded the coldest night of the season as the minimum temperature settled at minus 1.2 degrees Celsius, officials said on Tuesday. Kokernag was the only weather station in the valley to record minimum temperature above the freezing point, the officials said. The officials said Pahalgam, which serves as the base camp for annual Amarnath yatra, recorded a low of minus 4.7 degrees Celsius. Pahalgam was the coldest recorded place in Kashmir.

Gulmarg resort in north Kashmir Baramulla district recorded a minimum temperature of minus 1.2 degrees Celsius.

The mercury in Kupwara in north Kashmir settled at a low of minus 2.3 degrees Celsius. Qazigund, the gateway town to the valley, recorded minus 1.8 degrees Celsius.

The winter conditions in Kashmir have set in much ahead of the beginning of extreme harsh weather conditions which usually start around the third week of December. 'Chillai Kalan', the 40-day period of harsh winter in Kashmir, begins on December 21 every year.

The Meteorological Department has said the weather is most likely to remain dry till November 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)