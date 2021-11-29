Nagaland ready to host Hornbill Fest from Dec 1: Official

Nagaland is all set to host the ten-day-long Hornbill Festival showcasing the colourful tradition and cultural diversity of 17 Naga tribes from December 1 to 10, a senior official said. All laid down COVID-19 protocols and Standard Operating Procedures would be strictly followed during the festival, the official said. The state would be celebrating the event, named after a colourful forest bird-Hornbill- which is a part of the folklore of the tribes in the north-eastern state. “The Nagaland government in collaboration with the Tourism and allied departments and also the people of the state is all set to celebrate the 22nd Hornbill Festival with strict adherence to the laid down COVID-19 SOPs,” state tourism advisor and MLA, Khehovi Yepthomi, told a press conference here on Monday.

Participants and tourists will be allowed only if they are fully vaccinated, the official said. Given the outbreak of a new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, the State Health Department will be issuing a revised set of guidelines for the festivities by Tuesday, Yepthomi said. The main event will be held at the Naga Heritage Village of Kisama, 12 km from the state capital. Other programmes, especially adventure tourism, Naga style wrestling, cross country race, will be spread across at least four other districts, Yepthomi said.

The major events will include the Hornbill Music Festival, Nagaland Literature Festival and the Nagaland Film Festival, mountain biking race, and the Hornbill Bamboo Festival . Governor of Assam and Nagaland Prof Jagdish Mukhi will be the inaugural guest while Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio will be the chief host for the opening ceremony at 4 PM on Wednesday, he said.

The festival will have three guests of honour, Ambassador of Israel to India, Consul Generals of the US and Germany to India, the official said.

Advisor to the chief minister, Abu Metha said the presence of diplomatic heads at the Hornbill Festival exemplifies the importance of the event. The Hornbill Festival is Nagaland’s most well-known and precious intellectual property, which propels young Naga talent to the international stage and promotes brand Nagaland, he said. Metha also highlighted the Hornbill International Music Festival, an added feature of the 10-day festival, is the country’s biggest music event.

Another added attraction during this festival will be 40 stalls put up by the Union Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) at the main venue in Kisama.

