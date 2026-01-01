Ashish Kundra: Leading Ladakh Towards Sustainable Development

Left Menu

Senior IAS officer Ashish Kundra assumes charge as the chief secretary of Ladakh, focusing on effective governance, transparent administration, and inclusive, sustainable development. With an emphasis on Prime Minister Modi's vision, Kundra aims to meet economic aspirations and address environmental sustainability for the region's future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 01-01-2026 15:24 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 15:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Senior IAS officer Ashish Kundra has officially taken charge as the chief secretary of Ladakh, signaling a renewed focus on effective governance and sustainable development in the Union territory. His appointment follows the retirement of Pawan Kotwal.

In his initial address, Kundra articulated his vision for Ladakh, stressing the importance of a transparent administration and the timely execution of developmental programs. He aims to align Ladakh's economic growth with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'.

Kundra highlighted Ladakh's rich cultural history and fragile ecology, advocating for sustainable development practices over reckless construction. His leadership is expected to drive forward the territory's potentials, addressing both its economic and environmental challenges.

