A devastating fire broke out in Valais Canton, leaving an indeterminate number of people dead and overwhelming local healthcare facilities. Investigators have ruled out an attack as the cause, but attorney general Beatrice Pilloud stated it's too early to identify how the blaze started.

Authorities are urging the public to exercise extra caution to prevent additional emergencies, as the influx of tourists in the ski season stretches medical resources thin. Regional councilor Mathias Rénard reported that the hospital's intensive care unit and operating theater are at full capacity.

With the fire having struck at a time when tourists fill the slopes, concerns about the availability of emergency medical care are paramount. Valais officials focus on maintaining order and safety in hopes of avoiding further strain on the region's infrastructure.

