Left Menu

2 ambulances damaged in tree collapse after heavy rain in Thane; none hurt

Two ambulances were damaged after a tree collapsed in a hospital premises here in Maharashtra after heavy rains, a civic official said on Thursday.No one was injured in the incident which took place on Wednesday after Thane and neighbouring Palghar district witnessed heavy showers, he said.Around 11.30 pm on Wednesday, a tree crashed on two ambulances parked in the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital premises in Kalwa area, Thane Municipal Corporations regional disaster management cell RDMC chief Santosh Kadam said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 02-12-2021 09:37 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 09:37 IST
2 ambulances damaged in tree collapse after heavy rain in Thane; none hurt
  • Country:
  • India

Two ambulances were damaged after a tree collapsed in a hospital premises here in Maharashtra after heavy rains, a civic official said on Thursday.

No one was injured in the incident which took place on Wednesday after Thane and neighbouring Palghar district witnessed heavy showers, he said.

Around 11.30 pm on Wednesday, a tree crashed on two ambulances parked in the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital premises in Kalwa area, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief Santosh Kadam said. The roofs of the two vehicles were damaged, he said, adding that a team of local firemen and RDMC rushed to the spot and removed the dangerous portion of the tree. A tree also fell on an electric cable at a civic water tank in Dativali area, he said. There were a couple of complaints of water-logging in Thane city and civic teams attended to them, he said. The city received 76.94 mm rain in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Thursday, the official said. Heavy rains were also witnessed in Palghar, but no untoward incident was reported so far, the district's disaster cell chief ,Vivekanand Kadam, said. Mumbai, its satellite cities, north and central Maharashtra and south Gujarat received rains on Wednesday, owing to a low-pressure area in the Arabian Sea and a western disturbance, the India Meteorological Department earlier said, adding that the showers are likely to continue on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
2
Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs 10,500 cr sales bookings

Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs ...

 India
3
NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this week

NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this w...

 United States
4
UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station antenna

UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station ante...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021