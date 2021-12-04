Left Menu

China Matters Documents Past and Present of Zhongshan City

What makes Zhongshan city special And they ask how does the past shapes its present whilst how its present reflect its history

China Matters Documents Past and Present of Zhongshan City
What makes Zhongshan city special? What makes it different? BEIJING, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zhongshan is the birthplace of China's 1911 revolution that ended the country's thousands of years of imperial rule. The city is named after Dr. Sun Yat-sen who led the charge to change China's course of history. And decades on, he is still revered in the city as a visionary and a revolutionary.

And whilst commemorating its past, the city has taken its legacy to build its future by revolutionizing its industries and transforming beyond just a historical city.

From Food and Culture to Sightseeing and Technology, Zhongshan is now a modern and inclusive city that's big on welcoming the international community to building the world's first immersed tunnel under the sea that could be ground-breaking and creating microwaves for space missions! Seeing is really believing.

China Matters has sent its team of foreign hosts to explore, experience, and document what the city has to offer in a series of videos from feature news reports to vlogs and many more. And they ask how does the past shape its present whilst how it's present reflect its history?

