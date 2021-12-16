Left Menu

TN CM unveils 'Kathipara urban square'

As part of a city-development plan, the Kathipara Urban Square featuring several amenities like food court, play area for children, parking lot and bus stop, was on Thursday inaugurated here by Chief Minister M K Stalin.The urban square, beneath the all time busy clover-leaf Kathipara flyover, was built at an estimated cost of Rs 14.50 crore.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-12-2021 21:37 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 21:36 IST
TN CM unveils 'Kathipara urban square'
As part of a city-development plan, the 'Kathipara Urban Square' featuring several amenities like food court, play area for children, parking lot and bus stop, was on Thursday inaugurated here by Chief Minister M K Stalin.

The urban square, beneath the all time busy clover-leaf Kathipara flyover, was built at an estimated cost of Rs 14.50 crore. Retail outlets, craft stores, glittering solar lighting at night are some of the other features of the square, the first such amenity here and a 'milestone' initiative as part of fulfilling the goals of 'Singara Chennai 2.0' a city development plan with various project components, an official release said. With the landscaping providing a fresh feel, seating arrangements, parking lot (cars-128 and two-wheelers-340) and the newly created space for bus stop facilitates better connectivity to nearby Metrorail stations, Alandur and Ekkatuthangal. The square is at the busy Kathipara junction, that has to be crossed by vehicles from various areas and proceeding towards different destinations.

Also, the new facility provides people an opportunity to refresh and continue their journey.

