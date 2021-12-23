Left Menu

Bengal's Kalimpong receives first snow of season

PTI | Kalimpong | Updated: 23-12-2021 00:35 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 00:35 IST
Bengal's Kalimpong receives first snow of season
  • Country:
  • India

Rishop in West Bengal's Kalimpong district received the season's first snow on Wednesday, leading to delight among tourists and locals alike, officials said.

People were seen playing with snow and capturing the moments on their mobile phones, as trees and rooftops were covered with snowfall in the afternoon at the popular tourist destination, they said.

The snowfall led to a dip in temperatures in Lava, Gorubathan and other areas of Kalimpong district and also in the Dooars region of north Bengal, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global
4
Novel approach may offer faster, more accurate COVID-19 detection

Novel approach may offer faster, more accurate COVID-19 detection

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021