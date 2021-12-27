Dams burst in northeastern Brazil forcing evacuations

Two dams gave way in the northeastern Brazilian state of Bahia after weeks of heavy rains, swamping already swollen local rivers and threatening flash floods, regional authorities said on Sunday. The Igua dam, near the city of Vitoria da Conquista in southern Bahia, collapsed on Saturday night, leading authorities to evacuate residents at risk down river, mainly in the town of Itambe.

A second dam gave way to rising water levels in Jussiape, 100 kilometers to the north, on Sunday morning, bringing more alerts for residents to move to safer ground. There were no reports of deaths or injuries, though bridges and roads were damaged.

"A dam with a large volume of water has collapsed and a strong flash flood will impact the municipality of Itambe," the Itambe town hall posted on its official Instagram account on Saturday night. "All residents should evacuate the margins of the Verruga river urgently," it added. Itambe is an agricultural region in southern Bahia located about 200 kms (125 miles) inland from the coastal city of Ilheus.

The mayor of Vitoria da Conquista, Sheila Lemos, said all residents close to the river had been evacuated. In a posting on the city's website, Lemos said the flooding threatened to cut off the BR-116 highway, a major truck route between northeastern and southern Brazil.

Bahia Governor Rui Castro said at least 400,000 people have been impacted by the heavy rains and thousand evacuated from some 67 towns facing emergency situations due to floods caused by heavy rainfall for almost two months. "Thousands of people have had to leave their homes because the water rose one or two meters, even three meters in some places," he told reporters on Saturday.

The rains have caused 18 deaths in Bahia since the beginning of November, including a 60-year-old ferry owner who drowned on the swollen Rio das Contas river, civil defense officials said. In the state capital of Salvador, weather officials said December rainfall has been six times greater than the average.

