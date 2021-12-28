Left Menu

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 28-12-2021 13:56 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 13:53 IST
PM Modi launches section of Kanpur Metro
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the completed section of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project.

The prime minister, who arrived here in the morning, inaugurated the nine-km long section from IIT Kanpur to Moti Jheel completed in a record two years time.

Improving urban mobility has been one of the key focus areas of the prime minister and the metro project is yet another step in this direction, officials said.

Modi also inspected the Kanpur Metro Rail Project and undertook a metro ride from the IIT metro station to Geeta Nagar.

The entire length of the project in Kanpur is 32 km and it is being built at a cost of over Rs 11,000 crore, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

