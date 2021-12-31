New Year celebrations on beaches barred

Entry of public to all beaches in the city, including Tannirbhavi, Surathkal, and Panambur, has been prohibited after 7 PM on Friday in the wake of the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

In an order issued by Dakshina Kannada district administration, deputy commissioner K V Rajendra said any kind of New Year celebrations on beaches are not allowed after 7 PM.

The celebrations are not permitted in public places also, the order said.

The night curfew, introduced on December 28 from 10 pm to 5 am, is already in place in the twin districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi. Udupi district deputy commissioner Kurma Rao has also issued an order prohibiting the celebration on beaches and other public places.

