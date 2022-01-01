Members of HPSC Commission to be nominated soon: CM

Members of the Himachal Pradesh Scheduled Castes (HPSC) Commission will be nominated soon, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Saturday.

He also said adequate staff and budget would be provided to the Commission so that it can function smoothly.

Thakur was speaking after inaugurating the new office of the HPSC Commission at Marlborough House, Chotta Shimla here.

He said members of the commission would be nominated soon.

Scheduled Castes Commission had been constituted a few months ago for the first time in the state to safeguard the interests of this community, he said.

Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj was also present on the occasion.

Director Social Justice and Empowerment Rakhi Kahlon too attended the event.

HPSC Commission Chairman Prof Virender Kashyap thanked the chief minister for inaugurating the new office of the commission.