All leaders must strive unitedly to bring about development in Jalna, says Danve
Union Minister Raosaheb Danve on Monday inaugurated a sewage treatment plant and protection wall cumulatively costing Rs 60 crore in Jalna in Maharashtra.
Speaking at the function, which was also attended by state health minister Rajesh Tope, the Union minister said leaders, irrespective of political affiliations, in the district should strive to bring about development, and assured them of Central funds.
Tope said Rs 50 crore will be released by the state government for the renovation of the district sports complex here.
